November 15, 1920-January 12, 2020
EAST MOLINE -- Gwendolyn L. Minch, 99, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Funeral services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Activity Fund at Hope Creek.
Gwen was born on November 15, 1920, in Magnolia, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Aronson) Carlson. She married Dale Minch on September 28, 1940 at Little Bit of Heaven, Davenport. He died December 12, 1996. Gwen had worked at the former Schlegel's Drugstore in Moline in the late 50's and early 60's. Gwen and Dale loved square dancing, traveling and wintering in Texas for many years. Attending stock car races, sewing, cooking, baking, going out to eat and the senior Diet Coke's from McDonald's were much enjoyed.
Survivors include her children; Jerilynn Barsi, Silvis, Clinton (Linda) Minch, Arkansas, Peggy Werner, Colona and Jo (Sam) Heald, Bettendorf, twelve grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and sister, Marcia Alcorn, Ohio.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Denny Titus, Lorraine Karns and Richard Ziegler.
The family would like to thank Hope Creek for their excellent care.
