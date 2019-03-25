Gwendolyn Otto

February 21, 1935-March 23, 2019
MILAN - Gwendolyn A. Otto, 84, of Milan, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home.
All services will be private. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be sent to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, in care of the family.
Gwendolyn was born in Missouri on Feb. 21, 1935, a daughter of Augusta and Roy Weekly. She married George P. Otto on Feb. 22, 1960, in Rock Island County. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1992.
Gwendolyn last worked as a waitress for the former O'Melias in Rock Island.
She loved playing BINGO, feeding her family and fussing over us.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Susan (Kevin) Sampson, Milan, Merlyn (Ann) Hood, Hampton, and Michael Hood, East Moline; grandchildren, David, James (Amy) and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Lennon, Hailey and Emma; brother, Dale (Diane) Weekly, Sugar Grove, Ill.; a niece and several nephews; and her beloved grand-dogs, Max and Timmy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Gene “Buddy” Otto, brothers, Darrel and Dugan, sister, Bonnie and a nephew.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com