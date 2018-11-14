January 2, 1930-November 11, 2018
COLONA — H. Douglas Bedinger, 88, of Colona died Sunday, November 11, 2018, at home.
Services are 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a masonic service at 7 p.m. with Doric Lodge 319, AF & AM, presiding. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Doug was born January 2, 1930, in Sidell, Illinois, to Rev. Harold and Mildred (Sigmon) Bedinger. He graduated from Galesburg High School and earned a master's degree in engineering from the University of Oklahoma. He married Joyce Ann Sevey on August 19, 1949, in Stockton, Illinois. She died September 2, 2008.
He worked for the Department of Defense all over the country, retiring from the U.S. Army Rock Island Command in 1983. He was a part of the original design team for both the Minuteman Missile System and the Patriot Missile System.
He was a member of Colona United Methodist Church, Gallup Lodge 22, AF & AM, in Gallup, New Mexico, recently receiving his 50-year pin, and Scottish Rite Bodies. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and being in the yard. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Doug.
Doug is survived by three children, Anna Marie Cramblett, Douglas (Darlene) Bedinger and Deborah “Debbie” (Ernie) Manrrique; grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Baker, Michael (Jennifer) Cramblett, Jassen (Racheal) Manrrique, David (Kristy) Manrrique, Douglas (Mary) Bedinger Jr., Tim (Corina) Bedinger and Kirk (Loryl) Bedinger; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Lou Schotters; and brothers, Danny (Brenda) Bedinger, David (Ann) Bedinger and Danny Joe Bedinger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and siblings, James, Charles and Jeannie.
