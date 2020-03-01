Hardy Lee Westerfield

February 24, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Hardy was born in 1958 in Lauderdale, Miss., to Harvest and Maggie (Payton) Westerfield.
Hardy worked at John Deere in his earlier years. Hardy enjoyed being outside, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He'd always have you laughing by doing or saying something crazy, making it very hard to ever be upset with him. Hardy had such a big heart, and a giving spirit he would give you his last. He truly lived his life the way he wanted without regrets.
Survivors include his Son(s) Demario Angel, Ondrae Rudd, Chauncey and Olajuwon Westerfield, His daughters, La'Sha Batemane, Janice Collins, Keisha Lenzen, Savanna, Danita, Kiana, and Rhealeigh Westerfield and (step daughter) Terriana Harris. Fifty-One grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Sisters, Helen Easley, Mary (Reggie) Reed, Patricia (Willie) Morrow, Mauricia “Niecey” Westerfield; Brother Lonnie (Constance) Westerfield; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Sisters, Addie Nunn, Rose Waters, Barbara Westerfield, and Edna McDonald; and brothers, Henry, Monroe and Alphonso Westerfield. Son Travell Westerfield, 2 grandsons Ravin C. Miller Jr., and Ondrae L. Rudd Jr.