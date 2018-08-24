May 1, 1925-May 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Harlan A. Hagberg, original owner of Harlan's Fine Foods, passed away peacefully May 21, 2018, in Brandon, Florida. He was 93 years old at the time of his passing. In loving memory of Harlan Hagberg, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Davenport Elks Lodge (4400 W. Central Park Ave.) from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, following a private burial at Greenview Cemetery.
This is a joyous celebration of a life that was filled with love, laughter and friendships. His wife, Shirley, along with his family, invite you to join their Celebration of Life honoring the memory of Harlan.