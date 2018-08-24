Try 1 month for 99¢
Harlan Hagberg

May 1, 1925-May 21, 2018

DAVENPORT — Harlan A. Hagberg, original owner of Harlan's Fine Foods, passed away peacefully May 21, 2018, in Brandon, Florida. He was 93 years old at the time of his passing. In loving memory of Harlan Hagberg, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Davenport Elks Lodge (4400 W. Central Park Ave.) from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, following a private burial at Greenview Cemetery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This is a joyous celebration of a life that was filled with love, laughter and friendships. His wife, Shirley, along with his family, invite you to join their Celebration of Life honoring the memory of Harlan.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harlan Hagberg
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.