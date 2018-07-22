Harley "Mike" M. Marion

August 11, 1946- July 2, 2018
KEARNEY, Mo. — Harley Mitchell "Mike" Marion, 71, Kearney, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2018. A wake to celebrate Harley's life will be held at Fat Boys in Kearney on Saturday, July 28, from 2-4 p.m.
Harley is survived by son, Tanner Marion of Kearney; son, Jon Edward Marion of Chicago; three grandchildren; siblings, Diana Marretta, Carol Hodgerson, John Frankville, Pamela Yakovich; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Frankville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the wounded warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.