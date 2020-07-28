October 6, 1943-July 24, 2020

COLONA -- Harold E. “Pedro” or “Smokey” Glenn, 76, of Colona passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Aperion, East Moline.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Family will be gathering at 10:30 a.m. for anyone wanting to visit. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Harold was born October 6, 1943, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the son of Harold W. and Pearl Gammons Glenn. He married Jean Mitcham January 23, 1965. He worked as a cement finisher and was a member of Local 309. Harold enjoyed working on hot rods and in his younger years raced figure 8.

Survivors include his children Michelle Long of Carthage, Ill., and Patrick Donavan Glenn of Colona; grandchildren Schuyler Long, Donavan Glenn, and Sebastian Morris Leanhart.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

