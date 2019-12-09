May 6, 1929-December 7, 2019
MUSCATINE — Harold Edwin Woods Jr., 90, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be held from 11 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Reverend Dan Baldwin will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with military rites.
Harold was born on May 6, 1929, in Muscatine, the son of Harold and Capitola Faulhaber Woods. He married Helen Harfst on May 19, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Muscatine.
Sergeant Harold E. Woods was a member of the Company C 133rd Infinity division, National Guard for over 9 years. He received a Marksman Badge and Rifle Bar.
He was a member of the American Legion. He was active in bowling leagues, coached Little League, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his wife, Helen of Muscatine; his children, Tony Woods and wife, Karen, of Muscatine, Randy Woods and wife, Marjie, of Fenton, Missouri, Doug Woods of Aledo, Illinois, Kathy Havemann and husband, Chuck, of Muscatine, Barb Heath and husband, Al, of Muscatine, and Gloria Willard and husband, David, of Muscatine; 16 grandchildren, Jennifer, Kimberlie, Andy, Steve, Jessica, Alison, Amy, Cindy, Troy, Shane, Jordan, Jacob, Taylor, Ryne, Aubrey, and Shelby; 25 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Nicole Brink; three brothers, Clarence, Gary, and Hall; and four sisters, Lotus, Beryl, Garnet, and Mary.