Harold Gene James

August 9, 1936 - September 12, 2023

Harold Gene James, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice.

Gene was born on August 9, 1936, to Harold and Laurine James in Shenandoah, Iowa. He was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. Gene met his wife, Phyllis, at the university. They married on June 23, 1957, in Maryville. They began their marriage life in San Diego, California. Gene began his career in drafting design work at Solar Aircraft in San Diego. Two children, Steve and Susan were born there.

Gene and Phyllis and family moved to Denver, Colorado, where Gene took a job with the Martin Marietta Company that was building the Titan Missile. Their third child, Tricia, was born there. Their last move was to Bettendorf where Gene was employed at the Bendix/Litton/Northrup Grumman presently Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport. He worked there until he retired in the early 90s.

After retirement, Gene had his own small home improvement company doing painting and wallpapering until he and Phyllis bought their home on the Mississippi River that needed extensive improvement. From then until his death he was busy with the upkeep of their older home. Gene loved everything about living on River Drive. He enjoyed all of the activity on the river, the trains, and even the traffic.

Gene and Phyllis were lifelong members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Gene was the first building chairman for the church. During his lifetime Gene enjoyed hunting elk and deer in Colorado, camping all over the United States with his family, playing in a friendly poker group for many years, family trips to Cancun, Mexico, several trips to Europe, cruising to fun places, and golf in the summer. He loved watching the Hawkeyes football and basketball games and the Chicago Cubs.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Phyllis; son, Steve (Kris); daughters: Susan and Tricia; granddaughter, Lindsay James (Jerrett Domling); great-granddaughter, Alice Domling; sisters-in-law, Joyce Fagan, Janet Wray, and Jenny Wray; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.