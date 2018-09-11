September 21, 1922-September 8, 2018
WILTON, Iowa — Harold L. Marley, 95, of Wilton, Iowa, formerly of Muscatine, left this world peacefully on September 8, 2018, at ManorCare, Davenport.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wilton Baptist Church. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Muscatine. Following will be a celebration of his life from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Muscatine American Legion.
Harold was born on September 21, 1922 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a son of Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth Crane Marley. He was U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where he served in the 34th Division “Red Bull.” He spent 27 months as a P.O.W. from Feb. 1943 to May 1945. After the war, he moved to Muscatine, fell in love and married his soulmate, Lillian Saltsman, on October 3, 1945. She preceded him in death on August 30, 1998. They raised two children, Dennis and Dianne.
Harold was an electrician, retiring from I.B.E.W., Rock Island. He was a Ham Radio operator, enjoyed computers, emailing, and taking correspondence courses. He was always willing to learn something new.
Harold also raised minks for 10 years.
If he met you, you were only a stranger for a few seconds. He loved to share his stories and jokes. Most of all he enjoyed being with family.
His grandchildren, Kim and Andy, were the world to him.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne “Myrtle” and Joel Fuller, Muscatine; grandchildren, Kim Haney and Andrew (Nicole) Haney; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Nolan, Dani and Raegan; sisters, Joanne, Rita and Georgia; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Judy. She made it possible for Harold to live independently and helped so much.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son and two brothers.
