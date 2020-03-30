March 23, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Harold R. Sandberg, 100, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, with his wife at his side.

Private family services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial in Rock Island National Cemetery, and Celebrations of Life in Moline and Chicago, will be scheduled at a later date.

Harold was born in Galesburg in 1919, the son of Oscar and Esther (Gustafson) Sandberg. In 1942, he married Alice Bendt in Rock Island. Their steadfast marriage of 77 years has served as a wonderful example, and a beacon of love, for their families and many friends.

He graduated from Galesburg High School at age 16, then worked in construction and attended Augustana College before enrolling at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1940, where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was assigned to the Civil Engineering Corps. Upon discharge in 1946, he returned to UIUC to earn a Master's degree in Civil Engineering. In 1947, he was hired as the first employee of Alfred Benesch & Company, a consulting engineering firm based in Chicago. At age 86, he retired from the firm with 59 years of service, including 11 years as president and 21 years as chairman of the board.

