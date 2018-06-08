Harold Sheeder

May 18, 1921-June 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Harold A. Sheeder, 97, son of Arthur and Anna (Gustin) Sheeder, was born May 18, 1921, in Guthrie Center, Iowa. He passed away Monday, June 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Harold graduated from Guthrie Center High School. On October 5, 1945. He married Kathryn Tingwald in Kansas City, Kansas. He enlisted in the United States Army on October 13, 1942, and served in the European Theater of WWII. Following his discharge on November 13, 1945, Harold and Kathryn farmed in Guthrie County for a year and moved to Menlo, Iowa, where they farmed for two years. They then moved to Buffalo, where they raised their children. Harold worked as a residential contractor.
He enjoyed gardening, music, spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion and St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa.
Harold is survived by his son, Harold “Artie” (Barb) Sheeder Jr. of Buffalo; daughters, Connie Frost of Blue Grass, Carolyn DeVine of Ida Grove, Iowa, Candace (Roger) Hull of Riverview, Florida, and Angie (Mike) Lauffenburger of Strongsville, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sharon Nichol and Zelda DeVore. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; two brothers; and five sisters.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Twigg Funeral Home, Panora, Iowa. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Guthrie Center. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the funeral home.