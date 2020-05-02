January 10, 1949-April 30, 2020
LECLAIRE -- Harry W. Luchman, 71, of Le Claire passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to First Presbyterian Church, Le Claire for the Children’s Education Programs, River Bend Food Bank or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Harry was born on January 10, 1949, in Omaha, Neb., to Bernard and Frances (Klitz) Luchman. He earned a degree in general studies from the University of Iowa. He was united in marriage to Donna Jones on October 23, 1971, in Lehigh, Iowa. Harry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Past Elder and former Sunday school teacher. Harry spent a majority of his career in restaurant equipment sales and consulting, leaving a mark on many, not only in the Quad City area but throughout the Midwest as well. He was a member of the Bi-State Sportsman Club, an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He was also a history buff, an excellent cook and loved red geraniums. Harry was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his friends hunting and fishing as well as training his favorite English springer spaniel, Ray and Sunny, an English field cocker.
Harry was a Midwestern boy who grew to be a Midwestern renaissance man. He was so smart and talented in so many ways. He was a lawn care specialist, fisherman, hunter, shooting sports enthusiast and an accomplished salesman in his chosen profession. He was a good and loving husband, father, dog owner, neighbor and friend. He also had an amazing sense of humor and infectious laugh. Harry was a caring man of faith, a fighter and survivor for so long in the face of adversity. He was a patriot, graceful and well spoken. We can all be so grateful he was afforded so many joys and experiences in life alongside his beloved wife, son, grandson and family.
Survivors include his wife; son, Eric (Stacy) Luchman; grandson, Asher; brothers, Clark (Julie) Luchman, Kirk Luchman; nephews, Joe Luchman, Dan Luchman and niece, Kathleen Luchman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.