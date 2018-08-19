April 27, 2016 - August 5, 2018
MOLINE - Hawk Benton Newberry, 2, of Moline, was found deceased on Sunday, August 5, 2018, in Muscatine after a tragic accident that occurred Tuesday, July 24, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
A service celebrating the life of Hawk will be Sunday, August 26th, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the Hawk Memorial Fund that is set up at any Triumph Community Bank in the Quad City area. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Hawk was born in Moline on April 27, 2016, a son of Nikole Newberry and Marshall Siegfried.
Hawk was a lover, sweet on his Mommy~Daddy's rough and tumble. He loved to play hard and get dirty. Hawk loved fixing his toys and working with his little tools. Hawk loved Superheroes, Dinosaurs and especially vacuum cleaners, and had a love for music deep in his soul. He loved kicking his Daddy's and Uncle's fishing poles and thought he was so funny-(He was!) He was such a strong little guy -- he would take down his big sister, Henley, if she wasn't careful. He loved her so much! She was the best and you could see in his eyes he thought she was the coolest!
Hawk is so very much loved by everyone that knew him and now by so many that never got the chance.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Nikole Newberry, of Moline, Marshall Siegfried, of Davenport, and his big sister, Henley Blue. His Grandparents, Bonnie Newberry, of Moline, Al and Carol Newberry, of Bloomfield, Mo., Rick Siegfried, of East Moline, Ladina and Bob Bell, of Davenport, Great-Grandmother, Sherry Leavell, and loved by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, including Quad-City Times own Rick Allcock.
He was preceded in death by Great-Grandfather, William (Hop) Leavell, Great-Grandmothers, Juanita Diedrich and Libby Meade and Great-Great Grandmother, Madeline Bear and his Uncles Marty Newberry and Cody Bell.
