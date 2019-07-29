July 26, 1939-July 27, 2019
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Hazel Marie Anderson, age 80, of rural Columbus Junction, died Saturday evening, July 27, 2019, at the Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehab Center in Winfield. The daughter of Albert and Lorena Fletcher Boysen, she was born on July 26, 1939, in rural Louisa County, Iowa. Hazel married Gene Anderson on November 23, 1963, in Cairo. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1995.
Hazel graduated from Wapello High School in 1957. She was a teacher's aide in special education at Morning Sun and Winfield schools and later worked at the Countreestore in Winfield. She was a member of the Junior Women in Winfield, had been a 4-H Leader, and was a chaperone for the Winfield Mt. Union girls' athletics for several years, and had played in women's softball.
Her family includes two daughters, Rhonda & Rob Pritchard and Brenda & Scott Wade both of rural Morning Sun; four grandchildren, Kyle and Kori Pritchard and Brooke and Bryce Wade; a sister-in-law, Mary Boysen of Wapello; several nieces and nephews and their families; and lots of other "children and grandchildren." She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; a grandson, Trevor; three brothers, Larry, Harold, and infant Duane; and a nephew.
The funeral ceremony for Hazel Anderson will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello. Burial will follow at the Columbus City Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with the family to meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts will benefit Sunrise Terrace.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.