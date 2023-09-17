Heather K. Fuller

December 7, 1946 - September 15, 2023

Heather K. Fuller, 76, of Dubuque died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Luther Manor.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. There will also be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, Illinois, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Heather was born December 7, 1946, in Rock Island, Illinois, daughter of Robert and Alice (Arndt) Wolfe. She graduated from United Township High School in 1964, and attended Black Hawk Community College for one year.

On May 4, 1968, she married James Fuller at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Heather worked as a paraprofessional in the Dubuque Community Schools.

She enjoyed shopping, antiquing and was an avid bird watcher. She loved being a mom and grandma. She also loved her dog, Daisy Mae.

Faith was important to Heather, and she was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, James Fuller of Dubuque; two daughters: Tiffany (Erik) Pedersen of Davenport and Amber (Mark) Peck of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren: Marissa and Brendan Pedersen; a sister, Colette (Darrel) Unzel of East Moline; and a sister-in-law, Linda Wolfe of Silvis, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Melissa; her brother, Bruce; her parents, Robert and Alice Wolfe; her father and mother-in-law, Marion and Daisy Fuller; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ward and Janet DeKoster.

Memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dubuque.

The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of Dubuque arrangements and the Van Hoe Funeral Home is in charge of East Moline Arrangements.

