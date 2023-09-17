Heidi D. Harper

April 30, 1971 - September 13, 2023

Heidi D. Harper, 52, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Trinity UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf, Iowa.

There are no services at this time. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

Heidi was born April 30, 1971, in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of Michael & Sammie (Hamlin) Silknitter. She was united in marriage to William Harper on February 26, 2005, in Long Grove, Iowa.

Heidi had been a Registered Nurse for eight years with Genesis Health Systems. She loved her dogs, shopping and the color purple. She will always be remembered as very loving and giving and she will be missed.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bill; her daughters: Ashley Nichole (Sam) Lills of Preston, Iowa and Tiffanie Silknitter of LeClaire; her step-daughters: Ashley (Joshua) Cooper of Davenport, Iowa and Samantha Harper of McGregor, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; her grandmother, Virginia Hamlin of Jacksonville; her sister, Sherry Baker of Tennessee; and three nephews.

Heidi was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Leo Silknitter.

A mother's Love is the first Love a child will ever know.

