April 25, 1944 - August 27, 2023

Heike Dawson, 79, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

A memorial service to honor her memory will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will be before the service starting at 11 a.m.

Heike was born on April 25, 1944, in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, to Johans and Johanne Ehrlicher. There she attended the Higher Commercial School for two years and graduated with a diploma. She immigrated to the United States when she turned 17 and lived with her aunt, Annmarie, Johan's sister. Her thirst for adventure was her driving force to coming to the United States. Her initial visit to the US was just to stay with Annmarie for a six-month au pair stay and that stay turned into her whole life. Heike attended the University of Maryland for two years and then earned her associates degree from Scott County Community College.

While in Maryland, she worked at the German Military Consulate. She was united in marriage to Richard Dawson in 1967; they later divorced, but remained friends. After moving to the Quad Cities, Heike worked for Mid-America Energy (Iowa-Illinois Electric) and later retired from the Rock Island Arsenal.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis. Heike loved to travel to visit her sons and their mutual friends, sew, read US Presidential biographies, reupholster old furniture, and play with her many cats. She was often found with friends at Harlan's in West Davenport or at Katy's Imports in Moline, Illinois.

Those left to honor her memory are her sons: Richard and Daniel; grandson: Steven; brother, Karl Heinz (Ingrid) Ehrlicher; and nephew, Jens Ehrlicher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her ex-husband, Richard.

