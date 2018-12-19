Helen Bentrott

December 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Helen Grosscup Bentrott, 83, of Davenport passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Senior Star. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge roads. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. to time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elmgrove Cemetery, Washington, Iowa, at 2:30 p.m.
Helen Marie Grosscup was born in Louisa County, near Cotter, Iowa, in 1935 to Dariel and Grace (Hartsock) Grosscup. She graduated from Wyman High School in Wyman, Iowa. She married George Bentrott on May 25, 1996. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2018.
Helen started her career in 1953 with what at the time was known as Bawden Brothers, working in a variety of capacities, including purchasing, accounting, administration and personnel. She retired from Bawden Von Hoffman Graphics in 2000 after 47 years of service.
Helen was known for the smile on her face and an easy laugh with giving spirit. She enjoyed playing bridge, and golf and the outdoors.
Helen is survived by her brother, Dean (Martha) Grosscup, Overland Park, Kansas; her sister, Pauline (LeRoy) Brown of Davenport, Iowa; one niece; and two nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Evelyn Parris; brother, William Grosscup; and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesis Hospice or the charity of donor's choice in Helen's name.
Online condolences may be expressed to Helen's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.