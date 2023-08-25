Helen Dudzik

December 7, 1940 - August 23, 2023

Helen Dudzik, 82, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on August 23, 2023. Prior to moving to Louisburg in 2018, Helen lived in East Moline, Illinois, for 49 years. Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Silvis, Illinois. Funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Helen's name.

Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.

Helen was born on December 7, 1940, in Zawady, Poland, during WWII. Her parents were Stanislaw Olender and Stanislawa (Swiderek). She grew up with nine brothers and sisters. In 1964, Helen left Poland and immigrated to Chicago, Illinois. She was a very skilled seamstress and worked while also attending night school to learn English. In 1967, she met John Dudzik, and in September 1969, John and Helen were married at St. James Catholic Church, Chicago, Illinois. They raised two sons and watched their family grow to include two daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Helen enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, baking Polish pastries, and visiting her children and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her husband, John Dudzik; brother, Kazmir Olender; sons: David (Denna) Dudzik and James (Kris) Dudzik; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

