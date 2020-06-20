× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 11, 1926-June 17, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Helen J. Muhs, 93, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Walcott Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice, Walcott Historical Society, Crones and Colitis Foundation, or Mighty Oaks Warrior Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Helen was born October 11, 1926, in Muscatine County, Iowa, to Riley and Velma (Pahl) Dietz. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Raymond Muhs Jr. on December 25, 1946 in Walcott. He passed away November 11, 1971.

Helen and her husband started their lives together farming in Eldridge. Helen was a member of the Pythian Sisters and two Questers groups. She was also extremely active with the Scott County Iowa Pioneer Settlers Descendants and enjoyed many years with her craft and cards clubs.