Helen L. DeKezel Carrico

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Rev. Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow in the North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Helen was born on February 16, 1926, in Colona, Ill., the daughter of Benoni and Emma Boeji DeKezel. She attended Rock Island and Henry county schools as well as the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. She was united in marriage to George “Pat” Carrico on November 27, 1970, in Geneseo, he passed away in 1992. Helen had been a retail and merchandising sales associate for the former Myers Furniture Store in Geneseo for 25 years. She was a member of the St. Malachy Catholic Church, was an avid reader, and a very talented at crocheting. She enjoyed doing volunteer work for numerous local organizations.