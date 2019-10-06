September 26, 1930-October 2, 2019
DAVENPORT - Helen L. Rayls went to be with her Lord on October 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg, Indiana. Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Helen was born on September 26, 1930, in Ethan, S.D., to Louis H. Rippe and Martha J. Rickels. She was the seventh child out of nine children.
She married Bert J Rayls on August 15, 1948, in York, Neb. She enjoyed christian music, art, poetry, reading her bible and going to church. She especially enjoyed New Life Baptist Church where she had many friends. She was a great witness for the Lord up until the time God called her home. She also loved seeing the grandpuppies, Isabella, Buddy and Ivy who would faithfully visit her every day.
She is survived by two children, Larry (Karen) Rayls of Davenport, Steven (Sharon) Rayls of Huntingburg, Ind, one sister; Mrs Betty Pederson-Freeman of Lakewood, Colo., eleven grandchildren, twenty five great- grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Memorials may be directed to New Life Baptist Church or to Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.