BETTENDORF - Helen L. Round, 86, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Funeral service will be Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hope Baptist Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Helen's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Helen was born July 4, 1933, in Iowa City, Iowa, the loving daughter of John and Elsie (Hayward) Weigel. She married Maurice E. Round on June 27, 1953, in Maquoketa, Iowa, and they went on to enjoy 52 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2005.

Helen was a devout Christian and she shared her love of Jesus Christ with everyone she met. She was shy until you got to know her sweet nature. She enjoyed painting, gardening, nature and watching the Mississippi River year round from her deck.