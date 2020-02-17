March 4, 1921-February 15, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Helen L. Testroet, 98, of Davenport, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport or to your favorite charity.

Helen was born March 4, 1921, in Maquoketa Township, Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis Carl Fredrick and Marjorie Ethel (Weeman) Holtz. She married Fredrick Jacob Madsen July 4, 1941. He preceded her in death October 19, 1968. She married Hubert T. Testroet on October 17, 1978. He preceded her in death February 16, 2016.

Helen worked at the Buffalo Bank, retiring in 1979. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport, where she had served as church treasurer, recording secretary, and was active in the women's organizations, and Dorcas Circle. She volunteered at Truman School for Handicapped Children by swimming with the kids. She also volunteered at CASI well into her 80's, and was there to “help the older people.”