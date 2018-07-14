March 6, 1941-June 25, 2018
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Helen Mohr passed away June 25, 2018, in Alameda, California, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born March 6, 1941, with her identical twin, Ann, in Davenport, to Florentine “Jack” and Margaret (Coen) Mohr. Helen was a graduate of Davenport's Assumption High School and Marycrest College. She then embarked on a 38-plus year career, primarily in San Francisco, with the federal department of Housing and Urban Development, developing multi-family housing in Northern California and Nevada, and administering federal block grants in San Mateo County and its communities.
In San Francisco, Helen met her loving husband, Jim Thomas. They were married at Helen's home parish, Our Lady of Lourdes, in Bettendorf. Helen and Jim returned to the Bay Area and shared many wonderful years together in their home in Alameda. Helen was a person of great compassion and empathy. She was always the first to offer aid and comfort to anyone in need. Helen took great pride in her career at HUD, and was an avid volunteer after her retirement, especially at the St. Vincent de Paul free dining room in Oakland, where she greeted each diner with a warm smile and kind words.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ann Mohr and Mary Otto; and brother, Charles “Charlie” Mohr.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Helen's life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown St., Bettendorf, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Inurnment will be with her twin sister at Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Memorial visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.
