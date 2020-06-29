Henrietta “Hank” L. DeDecker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 21, 1933-June 27, 2020

ATKINSON -- Henrietta L. “ Hank” DeDecker, 87, of Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital: Long Term Care Living Center, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson, Ill. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A Recitation of the Rosary will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Henrietta DeDecker Memorial Fund.

Hank was born March 21, 1933, the daughter of Leo and Julia (VanRie) Claeys, in Geneseo, Ill. She graduated from Atkinson High School, class of 1951. She married Darrel F. “Bump” DeDecker on November 6, 1970, in Rock Island, Ill. She was employed as a waitress at several restaurants in Atkinson, including the former DX and Atkinson Plaza. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She especially loved spending time with her family.