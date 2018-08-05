April 6, 1927 - August 4, 2018
DAVENPORT - Henry Blake, 91, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 8th, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation held one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 7th, at the mortuary.. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Henry was born on April 6, 1927, at the family farm in Scott County, the son of Henry and Adolfina (Badtram) Blake. He was united in marriage to Virginia L. Miller on June 22, 1957. They spent 53 years together before she passed away on December 6, 2010.
Henry was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Dixon Post 353 for over 50 years. He was employed by Caterpillar, retiring in 1985 after 30 years of service. In his younger years, he enjoyed coin collecting, fixing clocks and ballroom dancing with his wife. After retirement, he enjoyed collecting and restoring Oliver tractors and gardening. Henry was also a longtime coordinator of the Antique Tractor display at the Mississippi Valley Fair. Henry was also a member of the Oliver Hart-Parr Collectors Association.
Those left to honor his memory include children, Dianne (Shaun) Dunn, Norman Blake, and Dennis (Mickey) Blake; grandchildren Kenneth (Laura) Ashby, Rebecca (James Simmons) Ashby, Chelsey Blake, and Lauren Blake; great grandchildren Sophia and Landon, and siblings, Anita (George) Christoff, and Donavan (Carolyn) Blake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant son Kenneth, and brother Chris Blake.