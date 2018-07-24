January 4, 1931-July 22, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Henry John Trefz, 87 of Rock Island, passed away Sunday July 22, 2018, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2324 18th Ave., Rock Island, where he held membership.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, followed by a Masonic service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.
Henry was born in Moline on January 4, 1931, the son of Raymond and Hazel Godfrey Trefz. He graduated from the University of Michigan with his MBA degree in 1954. He retired from John Deere as manager of corporate reporting in 1986 after 30 years of service. Henry received one of two Deere and Company life time achievement awards for accounting.
He was Past Master of Doric Lodge 319, Moline, past treasurer and potentate of Kaaba Shriner, Davenport, past president of Shriners International Treasurer Association, and past president of Blackhawk Shrine Club of the Quad-Cities. Henry was a CPA and a proud Michigan Wolverine fan!
He is survived by nieces, Sarah (Bill) Turner and Kathy (Don) Shumway; nephews, Kevin (Cindy) Bean and Peter (Donna) Bean.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Anne Bean.