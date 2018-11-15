April 22, 1949-November 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Henry Lee Whitfield, 69, of Davenport went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 9, 2018, while in hospice care in Coralville, Iowa. A Homegoing Service will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Visitation is at 9 a.m., one hour before the Homegoing. Henry Whitfield's beloved brother, the Rev. Lonnie Whitfield, will officiate the Homegoing Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Henry Lee Whitfield was born April 22, 1949, in Marion, Arkansas, to the late, great Rev. Horace Whitfield and his mother, Cassie Mae Whitfield.
Henry was baptized at an early age; he loved the Lord with his whole heart. He loved to sing gospel and pray. He enjoyed being with family and he truly loved his daughter, Angela, all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Angela Whitfield Brown (Ben) of Davenport; son, Leon Miller of Miami, Florida; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Castella, Nora Mae, Ella Mae, Bessie (John) Wilson, Esther, Nylon, Barbara, Remale and Lula; brothers, Ray Moon, Melvin Whitfield, Deacon Willie (Jutta) Whitfield and Rev. Lonnie (Renee) Whitfield; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Horace Whitfield, Jimmy Whitfield, Abblee Whitfield, Kenny Whitfield, Nathan Kimbrough and June Whitfield; and nephews, Archie Whitfield, Danny Whitfield and Brian Whitfield.