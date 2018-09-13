November 6, 1917-September 10, 2018
MOLINE — Herbert C. Spahn, 100, of Moline died Monday, September 10, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Herbert Casper Spahn was born November 6, 1917, in Chicago to Jacob and Elizabeth (Dietzel) Stahl, and raised by his mother and step-father, Albert Spahn. He married Nellie Johnson on December 31, 1938, in Moline. She died October 31, 1988. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and was a machinist at International Harvester East Moline Works for 37 years, retiring in 1978. Herb was active in the Masonic Fraternity, where he was a longtime member of Moline Lodge 1014, AF & AM, now Doric Lodge 319; Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Moline; Kaaba Shrine; Moline Chapter 258, Order of Eastern Star; and Zal Grotto. He belonged to American Legion Post 569 in Milan, and was passionate about vegetable gardening.
Herb is survived by children, Gary Spahn and his wife Sandra of Perkinston, Mississippi, Daniel Spahn and Marilee Spahn, both of Moline; grandchildren and spouses, Brian and Kim Spahn, Jonette and Clay Gilley, Luanne and Dan Wise, and Sonnet Busen Greene and Brady Greene; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife; three brothers, Richard, Ernest and Victor Spahn; and a great-grandson.
