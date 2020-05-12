Hilda Ruth Elliott-Penrod

One of 14 children, she survived polio and grew up during the Great Depression in Louisiana, Missouri. She was an avid reader and could learn to do anything by reading details. Hilda had a sharp wit and was a great game player. She loved to entertain, was an excellent cook, and always had meals in the freezer to serve unexpected guests. Hilda's family especially loved her banana cream pie, and the candies she always made for the holidays. She was a wonderful seamstress, at one time aspiring to be a fashion designer, but instead started a drapery business that served many clients throughout the Quad Cities.

After she and her husband, "Soc," retired, they traveled to the British Isles, Alaska, and Hawaii. After his passing in 1993, she continued to seek adventure as a lifelong learner. She often hosted students from China during several Thanksgiving holidays. When she was 75, she traveled to Thailand, going so far as riding an elephant, and taking a river cruise during which she slept on a cot on the deck. A couple of years after that, she went on a mission trip to Mexico to build homes - her job being to lay cement blocks! Among one of her last trips was a cruise through the Panama Canal. Hilda belonged to a bridge club, and played bridge at several senior living facilities in Geneseo. She also led many scripture studies. Although she was raised Southern Baptist, she attended several different Christian churches over the course of her lifetime. She belonged to a birthday club, enjoying the monthly gatherings with her friends. Hilda was a member of an investment club, thoroughly enjoyed “working” the stock market, and was very wise in her investments. Until her stroke, she was a quilter, belonged to a quilting club, and won several awards.