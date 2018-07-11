March 12, 1935-June 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Hisae (Miyake) Springstead of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Private graveside services are pending at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Hisae was born on March 12, 1935, in Japan and came to the U.S. with her husband, Clarence “Clancy” Springstead, following his U.S. military service in Japan. She embraced life in this country and together they established many lifelong friends as they traveled extensively with his career. They settled in Bettendorf, Iowa, where they enjoyed their life and retirement years together.
Hisae had a talent for creating pottery, cooking and gardening. She had a passion for art and music and was vibrantly independent. Her home was always warm and inviting. Hisae was very devoted to her many friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her, including her friends at Ridgecrest Village and the many others far beyond. She leaves behind her remaining family members in Japan, including a brother and a nephew.
Rest in peace, our sweet friend, until we meet again ...