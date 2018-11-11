Hollis S. “Sam” Smith Jr.

October 20, 1929-October 30, 2018
BETTENDORF - Hollis Samuel “Sam” Smith, Jr., 89, of Bettendorf passed away peacefully on October 30, 2018, at Iowa Masonic, Bettendorf.
Memorial service and interment to be held at a later date. He was born on October 20, 1929, in Shanghai, China, to missionary parents, The Reverend Hollis Samuel Smith Sr. and Anne A. Smith, Deaconess. He was the youngest of two children. His sister, Marjorie, preceded him in death.
Sam graduated from Rutgers University (New Brunswick, New Jersey) with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Following graduation, he served in the Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage with Phyllis Kay Baxter on October 4, 1952, in Havre de Grace, MD.
After separation from military service, he was employed by Allis Chalmers Manufacturing (West Allis, Wis.) as Sales and Marketing Manager, Tractor Division. Sam was instrumental in forming and overseeing the Lawn and Garden Division. Following retirement, Sam shared his years of experience and vast knowledge as an independent sales consultant for the Lawn and Garden Industry.
Sam was a person of many and varied interests and loved an adventure. He enjoyed fishing from his boat on Lake Michigan, traveling, photography, and was a marathon runner; running in the Bix several times well into his 70s. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and took great pride in the accomplishments of his children.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife Kay; daughter, Susan (Ken) Love, Bettendorf; sons: Michael (Sharon) Smith, Waterford, Mich., and Randall Smith, Milwaukee; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
