July 12, 1927-May 24, 2019
DAVENPORT - Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Hope Y. Vargas, 91, of Davenport, will be 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Wednesday at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport from 4 until 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. that all are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or the Kahl Home.
Hope died Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Hope Ybarra was born on July 12, 1927, in Bettendorf, a daughter of Antonio and Josefa (Ramirez) Ybarra. She was united in marriage to Louis Vargas on July 24, 1948, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Louie passed away September 2, 2006. They shared over 58 years of marriage.
Hope worked for many years as a seamstress for the former Davenshire. Hope enjoyed reading, word puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed attending concerts, especially those her granddaughter put together. Hope cherished her family, and adored her grandchildren very much.
Survivors include her children: Jamie Ganzer, Wheatland and Bruce and Michele Vargas, Davenport; grandchildren: Gabe (Skyla) Vargas, Portland, Oregon, Linda (Jeremy) Hoppe, Long Grove, and Lissa (Chester) Loose, Blue Grass; great-grandchildren: Adelia, Emmie, and Austin; brothers-in-law, Henry and Elias “Topper” Vargas, and a sister-in-law, Alice Ybarra, East Moline, Illinois.
In addition to her husband, Hope was preceded in death by an infant son, Patrick Louis; son-in-law, Ned Ganzer, her parents, brothers, Raphael and Petronillo Ybarra, and sisters: Tano Harper and Tomasa Orozco. May they rest in peace.
The Vargas family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Kahl Home and Genesis Hospice for all the loving and compassionate care shown to Hope.
