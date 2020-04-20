× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 10, 1940-April 19, 2020

LOWDEN, Iowa -- Howard Henry Kroemer, age 79, passed away at his home in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Due to the COVID 19 regulations, there will be a family graveside service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lowden with Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. There will be a public celebration of Howard's life at a later date.

Howard was born May 10, 1940, in Rural Lowden to Erhard and Alberta (Schroeder) Kroemer. He was united in marriage to Nancy Steffens on November 30, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; children Tammy (Scott) Mahmens of Marion, John of Lowden, Linda (Steve) Dare of Moline, Ill., Laurie (Jason) Bascom of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren Mitchell (Jana), Macauley (Nicole), Shawn, Brody, Kelsey, Gavin, Rylee, Sarah; and great-granddaughters Quinn and Blaire; sisters Georgie (Nick) Greiner of Oxford and Audrey Schreiber of Surprise, Ariz.; sister-in-law Christine Kroemer of Lowden and brother-in-law Joe (Karen) Steffens of Cedar Rapids.