Howard "Howie" Shaw

August 21, 1933 — September 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — Howard M. “Howie” Shaw, 85, of Davenport, passed away September 18, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Friday from 4–7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Howard was born August 21, 1933, a son of Art and Josephine (Seifert) Shaw. He was a veteran of the United States Army. On June 2, 1956, he was united in marriage to Yvonne “Midge” Way. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Howard retired from Farmall in 1984 and assisted his son in hanging plaster board for many years.
He enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching birds, “occasional” trips to the casino, and feeding his dog, Jayduh.
Those left to honor his memory are his six children: Rick (Barb) Shaw, Jeff (Jackie) Shaw, Kelly (Roger) Drapeaux, all of Davenport, Perry Shaw, Bettendorf, Vicky (Rick) Comins, Raymond, Iowa, and Lindsay Shaw, Gilson, Illinois; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, and his lifelong friend, Bob Zogg.
In addition to his wife, Midge, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Howie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.