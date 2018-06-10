Howard Lausen

April 6, 1921 - June 8, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa - Howard John Lausen, 97, formerly of Tipton, entered eternity Friday morning, June 8, 2018, while being a resident of the Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence, Iowa.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ, Tipton. The Rev. Tommi Boeder will officiate. Burial will be held in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery with full military honors by the Rixe-Lausen Post of the American Legion of Bennett, Iowa. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Born to Frank and Alma Lausen on April 6, 1921, in Cedar County, Howard graduated from Tipton High School in 1939. From 1942-1946, he proudly served in the United States Army. He was assigned to the 45th Thunderbird Division in France and Germany, where he received a Purple Heart. He later served with the 489th Military Police Battalion. On June 25, 1946, he married Loretta A. McCormack of Lowden. They farmed south of Tipton until 1980 when they moved into town. He was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Rixe-Lausen Post of The American Legion of Bennett, Iowa, and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Howard's favorite pastimes were dancing, playing cards and bingo.
As well as his wife, Loretta, he is survived by his son, Gary of Tipton and daughter, Karen (Rick) Miell of Viola. Also surviving are grandchildren, Shannon Lausen, (Jason Bramlett), Bret (Carrie) Miell, Robin (Dan) Duello and great-grandchildren, Draven, Haleigh, Emma, Georgie and Lila.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Lois Agne. A memorial fund in his memory has been established for the First United Church of Christ.