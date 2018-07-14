Howard “Mac” G. McVay

October 13, 1965-July 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — Howard G. “Mac” McVay, 52, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Elks Lodge, 4400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Mac was born October 13, 1965, in Davenport, the son of Howard and Shirley (Hill) McVay. On July 6, 1985, he married the love of his life, Tina Buckland. Mac was currently employed at Kraft Heinz, where he had worked in various departments over the past eight years. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and enjoying an occasional Budweiser while watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Mac will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his impeccable Donald Duck impression.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Tina McVay of Davenport; his children, Brandon McVay, Wesley McVay and Haley (Heather) McPheeters, all of Davenport; grandson, Gabriel McVay of Davenport; step-granddaughter, Leila McPheeters of Davenport; siblings, John (Sue) McVay of Davenport, Larry (Rose) McVay of Long Grove, Cindy Coon of Davenport, Djuana McVay of Monticello, Iowa, Shelly (Chris) Deitrick of Milan; sister-in-law, Debra McVay of Gilbert, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Christopher and Rodney McVay.
