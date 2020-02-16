Hubert A. Smith

Skip was born on September 28, 1925, to Charles and Anna Smith in Davenport, Iowa. He enlisted with the United States Navy and served during World War II on the U.S.S. Alabama. On August 6, 1948, he was united in marriage to Beverly Pratt, she preceded him in death. Skip worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years as an Electrician. The things that were most important to Skip were his family, church, and woodworking. When he wasn't busy working on a project, Skip could be found watching old Western movies or the Cubs, building forts out of Quaker Oat containers with the grandchildren, out in the yard using the metal detector, or out walking at Scott Co Park or West Lake. Skip enjoyed spending time with his church family at New Life Baptist Church. Animals loved being around Skip and Skip even loved the animals.