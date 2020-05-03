Hubert “Phil” D. Phillips

April 10, 1940-April 26, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Hubert D. “Phil” Phillips, 80, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted with arrangements.

Hubert Darlton Phillips was born April 10, 1940, in Gloucester, Virginia, to Hubert and Mary (Blake) Phillips. He was united in love with Vicki Regginello for 22 years.

Survivors include wife Vicki, and their children; Jennifer (Aaron) Henderson, Shueyville, Iowa, and Erick Saltz, Davenport; two grandchildren; Avery and Mia. Full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

