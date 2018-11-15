January 21, 1931-November 12, 2018
MOLINE — Ida Hicks Iske Sovey, 87, of Moline passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Ida Hicks was born on January 21, 1931, in Raymondville, Missouri, to Sophus and Maggie (Crowley) Hicks. She was one of 15 children. She was united in marriage to Rex Iske on July 7, 1950, in Clinton, and they had five children.
Ida worked at Kay-Bee's clothing in Davenport and also the Vikings Club in Moline. She divorced Rex in 1976, but they remained good friends. She then married Glenn Sovey later in life.
Ida loved to go to the casinos and was always well-dressed in her signature high heels and her hair was meticulously kept. She had many good friends who loved to accompany her on her adventures. Nothing made her happier than to spend time playing cards, dominoes and gambling on the “boat” with her girls.
Survivors include brothers, Lawrence (Velma Mae) Hicks of Waynesville, Missouri, and Dale Hicks of Mountain Grove, Missouri; sister, Pearl (Jim) Andrew of Palisade, Nebraska; children, Barbara Rodgers of Rock Island, Don (Connie) Iske of Loves Park, Illinois, Dorothy (Dan) Jackson of Davenport and Ron (Carol) Iske of Des Moines; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Ida was preceded in death by husbands, Rex Iske and Glenn Sovey, and daughter, Doris Herbeck of Phoenix, Arizona.