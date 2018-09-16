April 6, 1924-September 10, 2018
TRUMBULL, Conn. - Ida Katherine “Kay” Jenkins, 94, of Trumbull, Conn., formerly of Moline, Ill., passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, in Trumbull.
Services will be held Monday, September 17th, at 12:30 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a visitation at 11:45 a.m. until time of the services. Burial will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island in Rock Island, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kay's honor, to the PGA HOPE Foundation, a charitable foundation that supports and introduces golf to disabled military veterans. www.pgareach.org.
Kay was born on the family farm in Orion, Ill., on April 6, 1924, the second of six children of Albert Leonard and Hazel Marie (Gustafson) Anderson. Kay moved to Milan, Ill., as a teenager, where she met Arthur “Art” Jenkins. The fell in love, and throughout WWII, Art wrote over 280 letters while on active duty to confirm their love.
After they married on March 7, 1946, Art took advantage of the G.I. Bill and enrolled and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island. The couple settled in Moline, and built a life together in the Quad-Cities. They attended Faith Lutheran Church in Moline. As charter members of the former Mill Creek Country Club, they were deeply committed to its success.
A lifetime lover of golf, Kay was swinging sticks well into her 80s, and devoted every Sunday to tournament viewing. She was also an avid bowler, Euchre and Bridge player, and reader. She loved travel, heading to far-flung destinations such as Egypt, Israel, Greece, and Hawaii. As a person who valued family deeply, for the past 38 years, she spent every Christmas with her grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by those that cherished her, for her sense of humor and style, her delectable pumpkin bread, her sense of adventure, and her indomitable spirit and wit.
Kay's spirit continues to be celebrated by her son, Jeff (Julie Workman) Jenkins of Trumbull, grandchildren, Ellen (Vivi) Jenkins of Albany, Calif., and Braden (Stephanie) Jenkins of Trumbull; two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Moa; a sister, Irene (Richard) Hanssen; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Leonard, John (Rita), Quentin, and Helen (Richard) Lehman.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.