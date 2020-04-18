June 19, 1928-April 16, 2020
Imelda Bernadine Vonderhaar (AKA Sandy) was born June 19, 1928, in West Point, Iowa, to Theodore and Dorothy Vonderhaar. She grew up in the West Point area and graduated from St Mary’s High School. She then attended Mercy School of Nursing in Iowa City and spent her nursing career as an OR nurse at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and hospitals in the Quad Cities.
On February 3, 1951, Imelda married John Edward Bushman in Iowa City at St Mary’s Church. They had five children: Debra Spaeth (Bernard “Jerry”) West Des Moines, Iowa, Jacki Shaffer West Des Moines, Iowa, Gary (Laurel) Hood River, Ore., John (Theresa) Davenport, Iowa, Tom (Pam Haffernan) Englewood, Ohio; Grandchildren, Adam (Laura) Jessen, great grandchildren: Avery, Grady, Colton of Lenexa, Kan.; Jena (Luke) James, great- grandchildren: Sawyer, Presley, Austen of West Des Moines, Iowa; Eryn Kirschbaum, Portland, Ore.; Austin Bushman, Davenport, Iowa; Grant Bushman, Ft Lauderdale, Fla.; Alexis Bushman, Ocala, Fla.; Lindsey Bushman, Tampa, FL; Jacob Hawkins, Iowa City, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Imelda was the oldest of 7 children: Imelda, Elaine, Donald (Lucy), Barbara (Melvin Holtkamp) Donnellson, Iowa, Gene (Velda) West Point, Iowa, Rosemary (Bill Brune) West Burlington, Iowa, Larry (Diane) West Burlington, Iowa.
Imelda “Sandy” was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; sister Elaine; brothers, Don and Gene; grandson Erik Jessen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences are encouraged at www.IlesCares.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.