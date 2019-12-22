December 17, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda “Jean” Stanger, 96, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday, December 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at church.
Jean passed away Tuesday, December 17th, at Senior Star Assisted Living, Davenport, surrounded by her family.
For more information and online condolences, go to http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.