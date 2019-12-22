DAVENPORT -- Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda “Jean” Stanger, 96, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday, December 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at church.