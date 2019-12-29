April 27, 1923-December 17, 2109

DAVENPORT -- Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda “Jean” Stanger, 96, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday, December 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation from 9:30am until the time of the service Tuesday at church.

Jean passed away Tuesday, December 17th, surrounded by her Family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imelda Jean Stanger was born on April 27, 1923, to Gustav and Mary Ludwig Fahrenbacher outside of Springfield, Illinois. She grew up on a farm during the great depression with three beloved older brothers, Frank “Bud”, Elmer “Sonny”, and Gilbert. Imelda later joined the Navy Waves where she met her future husband, a young marine named Harold Stanger. After World War II, they started their life together in Davenport, a cherished second hometown.