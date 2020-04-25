Imelda “Sandy” Bushman

Sandy Bushman was born Imelda Bernadine Vonderhaar to Theodore and Dorothy Vonderhaar on June 19, 1928, in West Point, Iowa. She passed away on April 16, 2020, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines.

She grew up in the West Point area and graduated from St Mary’s High School. She then attended Mercy School of Nursing in Iowa City and spent her nursing career as an OR nurse at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and hospitals in the Quad Cities. On February 3, 1951, Imelda married John Edward Bushman in Iowa City at St Mary’s Church. They had five children: Debra Spaeth (Bernard “Jerry”) West Des Moines, Iowa, Jacki Shaffer West Des Moines, Iowa, Gary (Laurel) Hood River, Ore., John (Theresa) Davenport, Iowa, Tom (Pam Haffernan) Englewood, Ohio; Grandchildren, Adam (Laura) Jessen, great grandchildren: Avery, Grady, Colton of Lenexa, Kan.; Jena (Luke) James, great grandchildren: Sawyer, Presley, Austen of West Des Moines, Iowa; Eryn Kirschbaum, Portland, Ore.; Austin Bushman, Davenport, Iowa; Grant Bushman, Ft Lauderdale, Fla.; Alexis Bushman, Ocala, Fla.; Lindsey Bushman, Tampa, FL; Jacob Hawkins, Iowa City, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.