May 16, 2019
DAVENPORT - Inez M. Sharp, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 20th, at Weerts Funeral; visitation will be from 12 -2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Memorials in Inez's memory may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
She was born in 1923 to Theodore Kroeger and Mabel Josephine (Thiel) Kroeger on the family farm in Cleona Township, Iowa. Inez was united in marriage to Burleigh D. Sharp on April 15, 1943, in Kahoka, Missouri; he preceded her in death in 2008. While following her husband during his WWII service, she worked at F.W. Woolworth on Staten Island and civil service for the U.S. Navy in Charleston, S.C. Upon his discharge from the service, they settled in Davenport to raise their family. She then spent 24 years as a bookkeeper for Crescent Laundry & Cleaners and Crescent Health Care Services retiring in 1988.
She was an active member of the Davenport/Bettendorf Women's Bowling Association for 60 years. She enjoyed the fact that she visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. Family and friends were the recipients of her wonderful brownies, apple pie and rhubarb desserts.
Inez is survived by her daughter Judy (Jim) Walter; daughter-in-law Lana Sharp; granddaughters Tracy (Michael) Richards, Jennifer (Jeff) Wellman; grandsons James Walter, Greg Walter, Kyle (Nikki) Sharp; 7 great-grandchildren, Jaron Shook, Bella and Tom Richards, Julia and Jamie Walter, and Kaitlyn and Natalie Sharp, and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved and appreciated her special friends, Lanny and Donna Villinis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Terry, her parents, sister Elna Gries, brothers Vernon, Reldo, Warren, Harold, Earl, Duane, Delwyn, and Arlen Kroeger.
