Iona M. (Dhooge) Verbeckmoes

September 21, 1949-October 2, 2019
PORT BYRON - Iona Margaret Verbeckmoes (Dhooge), 70, of Port Byron, passed away peacefully in her home after battling pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Friends are invited to join the family in a memorial gathering on Friday, October 18th, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, followed by a sharing of memories at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mayo Cancer Care Clinic would make Iona smile.
Iona was born on September 21, 1949, in Moline, Ill., to Mick and Margaret (VanLaeke) Dhooge. She graduated from Riverdale High School. She had 35 years of government service, with 21 years as the Postmaster in Port Byron.
Iona's memory lives on with her husband Scott of 51 years, her son Todd (Kim), grandsons Alec and Evan, her son Troy, (Erin) and her grandson Zach and granddaughter Lila, her sister Becky Nitz, her sister-in-law Kitti Heaton (Randy), her mother-in-law Betty June Verbeckmoes, her brother-in-law Joe Verbeckmoes (Becky), her brother-in-law Jim Moffit and many nieces and nephews.
Iona, a selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend loved to take care of her family. Her love for gardening, baking, and cooking touched everyone she knew. From her fresh garden vegetables came tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, salsa, spaghetti sauce, and even ketchup. Because of her mom, Margaret, Iona was a fantastic pie maker: fresh raspberry pie being the best. Her talent for feeding and taking care of her family never disappointed.
For the past ten years, Iona and her husband Scott, traveled to Reddington Beach, Fla., every winter. She loved collecting seashells and eating at her favorite restaurant, The Conch. Her grandchildren loved listening to Grandma I stories, most of them including Papa Scott. Her grandchildren will always have Grandma I stories to share and laugh about. Her sister, Becky Nitz, will continue laughing: remembering the ways Iona loved teasing and playing pranks on her loved ones.
Iona will be joined again with her sisters, Ramona Moffit, Leona Danielson, and her parents.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.gibsonbodefh.com.