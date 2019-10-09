October 31, 1961-October 4, 2019
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - Irene Ann Schlobohm, 57, of Round Lake Beach, Ill., formerly of Reynolds, Ill., died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, Ill.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, Ill. Visitation will be from 12 – 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Reynolds Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the American Heart Association.
Irene was born in Rock Island, Ill., on October 31, 1961, a daughter of Raymond and Claudia Hampton DeMarlie. Irene graduated from Rockridge High School and attended Monmouth College. She married Kenneth O. Schlobohm on August 1, 1981, in Hamlet, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
Irene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed music and riding her motorcycle.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Kenneth Schlobohm, Round Lake Beach, Ill.; daughter, Kristin (Charles) Romero; son, Kenneth (Lindsay) Schlobohm, Jr.; grandchildren, Charles Romero, Marcelino Romero, Melanie Schlobohm, Stephanie Schlobohm and Tiffany Schlobohm; and brothers, Harvey, Phillip, Bob, John, Ron and Greg DeMarlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick DeMarlie.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.